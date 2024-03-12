Curry (ankle) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Mavericks, Warriors on NBCS reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr noted in Monday's postgame press conference that the team would evaluate Curry in the morning, but he doesn't believe the star point guard will be cleared in time to suit up for Wednesday's matchup. Golden State should have a better idea of Curry's plan for the rest of the week after Tuesday, but initial indications are that Chris Paul will draw another start at point guard in Dallas.