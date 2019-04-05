Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unusual line in win

Curry mustered just seven points (3-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt) but added 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Curry and Klay Thompson combined to go just 6-for-25 from the floor, but the former made up for it with by tying DeMarcus Cousins for the team lead in rebounds and also working effectively as a facilitator. Curry ran into some rare foul trouble in the opening game of the month versus the Nuggets on Tuesday as well, so it's been an unusual start to April to say the least. He'll look to bounce back offensively versus the Cavaliers on Friday night.