Curry (foot) is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Curry has been upgraded from questionable to probable, so he'll likely be back in the starting lineup Sunday. Through two games, the two-time MVP is averaging 34 points on 56/46/100 shooting splits.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Catches fire against Kings•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Puts up 27 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Poor shooting display in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sinks eight threes in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starting as expected•