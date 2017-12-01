Warriors' Stephen Curry: Upgraded to probable Friday

Curry (hand) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry has been nursing a bruised right hand as of late, originally being listed as questionable for Friday. But, he's apparently feeling less discomfort than expected, as he's been upgraded to probable. Another update on his status will likely emerge following the team's morning shootaround that day.

