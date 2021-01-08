Curry (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry's status has been fluctuating throughout the day, but it seems like he'll end up taking the court against the Clippers. He struggled during the first game of the two-game set, posting just 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.
