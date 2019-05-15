Warriors' Stephen Curry: Vintage performance in Game 1 win
Curry ended with 36 points (12-23 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Curry came to play Tuesday, drilling nine triples on his way to a game-high 36 points. The open looks were plentiful as the Trail Blazers defense struggled with a number of high ball-screens. Kevin Durant (calf) seems unlikely to play in Game 2 which will once again mean Curry is at the forefront of the Warriors offensive plans. The Trail Blazers are going to need to make some major changes heading into Game 2 if they are to steal homecourt advantage away.
