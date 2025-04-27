Curry closed with 36 points (12-23 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 win over Houston in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Jimmy Butler (pelvis) out for Game 3, Curry put the Warriors' offense on his back, tallying a game-high 36 points while finishing one dime shy of a double-double. The Rockets' defense swarmed Curry throughout the game, which freed up space for Gary Payton (16 points) and Buddy Hield (17 points) to hit open shots. Including Golden State's Play-In Game win over the Grizzlies, Curry has averaged 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 39.2 minutes per game over his last four outings while connecting on 45.5 percent of his three-point attempts on 11.0 3PA/G