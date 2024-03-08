Curry is undergoing imaging on his right ankle sprain Friday, and the Warriors should have an update following the results, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn't provide an update following Thursday's loss to the Bulls after Curry left the contest late in the fourth quarter. The superstar point guard was limping around the court after a drive to the basket and ultimately went straight to the locker room and never returned. While there isn't an official update yet, Curry's teammates are preparing to be without their top player for at least a few games, per Andrews. If Curry is sidelined, Chris Paul, Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson and Gary Payton would all be candidates for increased usage.