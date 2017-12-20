Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be reevaluated in a week
Curry (ankle) is expected to be reevaluated in a week, Roman Shelburne of ESPN reports.
Curry has been sidelined for five consecutive games while rehabbing back from an ankle injury. He's slated to do some on-court work this week, which is certainly encouraging for his overall recovery. That said, the Warriors are still expected to be without him for roughly another week, which means Curry should sit out the team's next four games. Look for another update as he ramps up his activity, but in the meantime, guys like Shaun Livingston (knee), Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala should share ball-handling duties.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out again Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Progresses to light shooting•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be reevaluated next week•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Could be out until late December•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI results negative, no return timetable•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Considered doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...