Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be reevaluated in a week

Curry (ankle) is expected to be reevaluated in a week, Roman Shelburne of ESPN reports.

Curry has been sidelined for five consecutive games while rehabbing back from an ankle injury. He's slated to do some on-court work this week, which is certainly encouraging for his overall recovery. That said, the Warriors are still expected to be without him for roughly another week, which means Curry should sit out the team's next four games. Look for another update as he ramps up his activity, but in the meantime, guys like Shaun Livingston (knee), Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala should share ball-handling duties.