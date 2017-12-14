Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will be reevaluated next week

Curry (ankle) will be reevaluated next week, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.

Curry was originally expected to be out until late December, so it appears that expectation is still holding true at this point. However, he's set to be reevaluated at some point next week, which could potentially give us an updated target date for his return. This likely means that Curry is at least going to miss the next two to three games, which results in more minutes for the likes of Shuan Livingston, Andre Iguodala and Patrick McCaw.