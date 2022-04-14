Curry (foot) continues to trend in the right direction ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Denver, but coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that Curry will face a minutes restriction if he's ultimately cleared to play, Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reports.

Curry emerged from Thursday's full-contact scrimmage without any issues, and he told reporters afterward that he's "optimistic" about his chances to play in Game 1. While the Warriors may not tip their hand until Saturday, it certainly appears as though the two-time MVP will be back in the lineup after missing the final 12 games of the regular season with a sprained left foot. If Curry does, indeed, play, it's unclear how many minutes he'll see, but Kerr noted that the superstar won't see his usual, 30-to-35-minute workload.