Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will make return Sunday vs. Wizards
Curry (hand) will make his return to game action Sunday against the Warriors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Curry was cleared for full contact over the weekend and was able to go through a full scrimmage, so the writing was on the wall for his eventual return. He'll sit out the Warriors' next three games before making his return Sunday night on the second half of a road-home back-to-back set. Curry has not played since fracturing his left hand during the fourth game of the season back on Oct. 30 against Phoenix.
