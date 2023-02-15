Curry (lower leg) said Monday that he'll remain sidelined for the Warriors' first game out of the All-Star break Dec. 23 against the Lakers, and he expects to miss a few more contests beyond that, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Curry has been out since Feb. 4 with a contusion as well as partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane of his left leg. He's scheduled to go through a comprehensive re-evaluation when the Warriors reconvene following the All-Star break, but even if his upcoming checkup brings good news, Curry looks as though he'll require several days to ramp back up before Golden State clears him to return to the lineup. Curry noted that he's been able to do biking and weightlifting since suffering the injury, but he's not yet received the green light to do any on-court, basketball-related activities. Jordan Poole should continue to serve as the Warriors' starting point guard while taking on elevated usage and minutes in the absence of Curry, who appears likely to continue sitting out through at least the first three games of the second half.