Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not be suspended for in-game altercation
Curry will not be suspended for stepping on the court during a dead-ball altercation Friday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Apparently, Curry stepped on the court during an in-game altercation in Friday's preseason game against the Lakers. After being reviewed by the NBA, it was decided that the former MVP will not be forced to sit out Tuesday's regular season opener against Oklahoma City. In addition, his teammate, DeMarcus Cousins who was also involved in the situation, will also not receive any discipline.
