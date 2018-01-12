Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will not play Friday

Curry (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

This will be Curry's second straight absence due to the right ankle sprain despite the fact that he was able to go through Thursday's practice. Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports, however, that there is a good chance the point guard returns to the floor Saturday in Toronto, and the Warriors are just exercising caution on a back-to-back. Shaun Livingston should get the start at point guard once again in Curry's absence, with Patrick McCaw likely to see extended backcourt minutes off the bench as well.