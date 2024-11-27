Curry (knees) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder.

Curry, who was listed as questionable on the previous report, will miss his first game since Nov. 2. From what it sounds like, the Warriors are likely exercising caution here as the veteran battles soreness in both knees. For now, he can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns. With Curry sidelined, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody could step into larger roles, while Draymond Green will pick up some playmaking responsibilities.