Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play 24-28 minutes in return

Curry said he'll play "somewhere between 24-to-28 minutes" Thursday against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

It's no surprise that Curry will face a minutes limit in what will be his first game since October. He appeared in four games prior to fracturing his left hand, averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 28.0 minutes during those contests.