Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play and start Monday
Curry (personal) will play and start Monday's preseason contest against the Suns, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry missed the Warriors previous preseason contest for personal reasons, but he is back with the team and will regain his usual starting spot. His return will likely cause Quinn Cook and Tyler Ulis to see decreased minutes.
