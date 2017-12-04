Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play as expected Monday

Curry (hand) will play in Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Curry was given a probable designation coming into Monday's contest, so this was the expected move all along. He'll take on his normal spot in the starting lineup and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Curry has received 30 or more minutes in each of the last three games despite dealing with some lingering soreness to his hand.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories