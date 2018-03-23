Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Friday vs. Hawks
Curry (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Hawks, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The plan all along was for Curry to return to the hardwood Friday against the Hawks, and it's now official after a six-game absence. Curry is not expected to be limited in any way due to the injury, so expect him to be a full go in the lineup Friday.
