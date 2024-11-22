Curry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
As expected, and given his probable tag Thursday, Curry will suit up and should handle his regular workload Friday against a depleted Pelicans team. Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of November.
