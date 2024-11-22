Share Video

Link copied!

Curry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

As expected, and given his probable tag Thursday, Curry will suit up and should handle his regular workload Friday against a depleted Pelicans team. Curry is averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game since the beginning of November.

More News