Curry (hip) will play Sunday against the Trail Blazers, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As expected, Curry has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the regular-season finale. The former MVP has appeared in 17 straight games, averaging 29.6 points, 5.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 35.6 minutes during that stretch.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable to feature Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Shines against Spurs•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuffs stat sheet in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Solid production in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 30 points in win•