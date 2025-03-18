Curry (back) is available for Monday's game against Denver, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Curry will shake off a questionable tag due to a lower-back strain and suit up in the first half of the club's back-to-back set. The superstar has averaged 27.0 points, 4.4 three-pointers, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 33.6 minutes per contest over his last five outings.
