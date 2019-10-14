Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Monday, sit Wednesday
Curry will play in Monday's exhibition against the Lakers, but he'll sit out Wednesday's game, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Curry will get what could be his final tune-up in Monday night before the team shuts him down for Wednesday's preseason contest, which also comes against the Lakers. After that game, the two sides will face off for the third time in five days on Friday night in what will be the preseason finale for both teams. Curry went for 40 points on 19 shots in his last exhibition game Thursday versus Minnesota.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see about 20 minutes Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient shooting night in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes through in clutch•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unable to guide team to victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Career-best effort in loss•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...