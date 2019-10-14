Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Monday, sit Wednesday

Curry will play in Monday's exhibition against the Lakers, but he'll sit out Wednesday's game, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Curry will get what could be his final tune-up in Monday night before the team shuts him down for Wednesday's preseason contest, which also comes against the Lakers. After that game, the two sides will face off for the third time in five days on Friday night in what will be the preseason finale for both teams. Curry went for 40 points on 19 shots in his last exhibition game Thursday versus Minnesota.