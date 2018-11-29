Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Saturday vs. Detroit

Curry (groin) will play on Saturday against the Pistons, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry had been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Raptors, however coach Steve Kerr said that he would've played if it were a playoff game. The Warriors are being cautious with their star point guard, but he seems to be completely over his injury. Curry will likely start in his return, bumping Quinn Cook to the bench. There's been nothing said in regards to a minutes restriction, however with Curry missing eleven games, the Warriors may look to ease him back.