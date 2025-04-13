Curry (thumb) is available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Curry was surprisingly given a questionable tag for the regular-season finale, but coach Steve Kerr said after shootaround that he expected his superstar point guard to play. Over his last nine appearances, Curry has averaged 25.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. Given the seeding implications of Sunday's game, Curry will likely have heavy usage versus the Clippers.