Curry (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry will shed his questionable tag due to right knee soreness and suit up in the front end of this back-to-back set against Minnesota. The superstar point guard has averaged 22.8 points, 5.4 assists, 4.2 three-pointers and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc in 30.2 minutes per tilt over his last five outings.