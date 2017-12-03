Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Sunday vs. Heat
Curry (hand) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry missed one game last week with a bruised hand, but has played in each of the last two contests, so this latest update comes as no surprise. Look for Curry to take on his usual role in the starting five and he shouldn't be on any restrictions. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable getting him active and in lineups moving forward.
