Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Thursday vs. Celtics

Curry (thigh) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Curry missed Monday's game against the Magic with a bruised thigh, but was given a probable designation heading into Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. Look for Curry to take on his normal spot as the team's starting point guard and he's not expected to be on any restriction while matching up with the Celtics' Kyrie Irving. Fantasy owners should get him activated like usual. In the corresponding move, look for Shaun Livingston to head back to a bench role.