Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Thursday vs. Celtics
Curry (thigh) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.
Curry missed Monday's game against the Magic with a bruised thigh, but was given a probable designation heading into Thursday, so this was the expected course of action all along. Look for Curry to take on his normal spot as the team's starting point guard and he's not expected to be on any restriction while matching up with the Celtics' Kyrie Irving. Fantasy owners should get him activated like usual. In the corresponding move, look for Shaun Livingston to head back to a bench role.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Thursday vs. Celtics•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially out Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Still questionable but unlikely to play Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sits out shootaround, still uncertain for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Suffers bruised quad Saturday•
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...