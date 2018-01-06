Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play vs. Clippers
Curry (ankle) will play Saturday against the Clippers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry landed on the injury report Friday, but it sounds as though his chances of playing Saturday were never truly in much jeopardy. The two-time MVP will be in the lineup at his usual point guard spot and is not expected to face any limitations. Curry played 37 minutes in Thursday's win over Houston, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
