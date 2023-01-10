Curry (shoulder) will return to the Warriors' starting lineup Tuesday against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Andrews reported Monday that Curry was on track to make his first appearance Tuesday since Dec. 14, so this isn't all that surprising. However, she notes that while Curry will start, it's still unclear if he'll be limited following a lengthy absence due to a shoulder injury. Nonetheless, his presence is still a significant boost to Golden State's offense. Barring any setbacks, Curry should be back in his usual role before too long if he's restricted at all during his return. Across 26 appearances this season, the former MVP is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.