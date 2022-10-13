Curry (rest) will play and start in Friday's preseason finale versus the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry did not play in Tuesday's preseason game versus Portland due to rest. However, the superstar point guard will return Friday and should be good to go for the regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Lakers.
