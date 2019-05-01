Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday
Curry (finger) will check back into Tuesday's Game 2 against the Rockets, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Curry will return to the game with a wrap on his finger, which appeared to be dislocated. It seems unlikely the injury will put his status for Game 3 into jeopardy.
