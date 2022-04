Curry will see his workload increased for Thursday's Game 3 at Denver, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry played 22 minutes in Game 1 and 23 minutes in Game 2. While Golden State hasn't needed him to play more, he'll be available to do so as the team looks to go up 3-0. Through the first two games, he's totaled 50 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block with just three turnovers.