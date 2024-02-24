Curry notched 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 97-84 win over the Hornets.
Although Curry had a mediocre night by his standards, hr came up with a better score than his brother Seth Curry, who is a recent addition to the Hornets from Dallas. It was actually a bigger family reunion as their father Dell Curry was calling the game for Charlotte in the press box. Despite a regression from his last game, fantasy managers should feel safe starting Curry whenever he is active.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drains six threes in victory•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Explodes for 41 points in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Double-double in win Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Caps big night with winning bucket•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Shines against Indiana•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unusually quiet Wednesday•