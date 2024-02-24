Curry notched 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 97-84 win over the Hornets.

Although Curry had a mediocre night by his standards, hr came up with a better score than his brother Seth Curry, who is a recent addition to the Hornets from Dallas. It was actually a bigger family reunion as their father Dell Curry was calling the game for Charlotte in the press box. Despite a regression from his last game, fantasy managers should feel safe starting Curry whenever he is active.