Curry held off Mike Conley to win Sunday night's Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend.

After setting the single-round record with 31 points in Round 1, Curry scored 28 in the final round, needing his final three-pointer from the corner to clinch the title. With the win, Curry becomes just the seventh player in NBA history to take home multiple Three-Point Contest titles, and he's the only active player to do so.