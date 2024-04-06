Curry won't play Sunday against the Jazz due to rest.
The Warriors will be without their most influential player due to rest reasons ahead of a favorable matchup, at least on paper, especially knowing they open the final week of the regular season with a key battle against the Lakers on Tuesday. Expect Chris Paul to start at point guard against Utah.
