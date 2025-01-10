Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against Indiana due to bilateral knee injury management.

Curry will get the day off in the second leg of the club's back-to-back set. With the superstar joining Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) on the sideline, Dennis Schroder and Buddy Hield should see an uptick in playing time. Curry's next chance to feature will come Monday against Toronto.