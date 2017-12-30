Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play longer than 30 minutes

Curry (ankle) is not expected to exceed 30 minutes in Saturday's return game against the Grizzlies, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Most importantly, this confirms that Curry will indeed return to action after missing the Warriors' last 11 games. However, as expected, he'll be eased back into action. Even in limited action, though, Curry can still rack up production at an efficient rate, so he's worth the play in most formats even with the uncertainty of how long he'll actually be allowed to play.