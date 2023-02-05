Curry (knee) won't be available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 34-year-old exited Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks due to the injury, and the specifics/severity of the issue have yet to be determined. Curry will miss at least one game as he continues to be evaluated, though it wouldn't be surprising if he's also held out Wednesday at Portland.
