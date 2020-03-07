Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Saturday
Curry will be held out of Saturday's game against Philadelphia due to an illness.
Curry appears to have picked up an absence in the wake of Thursday's game against Toronto. As the issue likely isn't too severe, there's a good chance the star guard will make a return Tuesday against the Clippers.
