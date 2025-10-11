Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Sunday
Curry (undisclosed) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Steve Kerr, Curry is a little "banged up," but it sounds like this is mostly a maintenance day. For now, the plan is for Curry to return to action for Tuesday's exhibition against Portland.
