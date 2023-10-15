Curry won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Kings for rest purposes, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Curry and Chris Paul will both take a seat Sunday, but they should be available for Wednesday's rematch against Sacramento. Curry was superb during Friday's win over the Lakers, posting 18 points (5-8 FG) and four assists in 21 minutes.
