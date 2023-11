Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Oklahoma City.

The Warriors released an official statement Wednesday saying Curry underwent an MRI on Tuesday afternoon, which didn't reveal any structural damage. The two-time MVP is considered day-to-day, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday in a rematch against the Thunder. In Curry's absence, Chris Paul moved into the starting lineup, while Brandin Podziemski flourished in an increased role.