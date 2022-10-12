Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
