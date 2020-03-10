Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday
Curry (illness) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.
Curry was considered questionable and took part in a shootaround Tuesday morning, but he'll miss his second straight contest due to the illness. Jordan Poole and Mychal Mulder figure to see increased run versus the Clippers in his absence.
