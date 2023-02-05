Curry (leg) won't return to Saturday's contest against the Mavericks, Jorge Sedano of ESPN reports.

Curry bumped his left lower leg in the third quarter as he was defending Dorian Finney-Smith on a drive, but he hobbled to the bench and subsequently to the locker room, where he was evaluated. The x-rays negative, though, but an MRI will give a clearer picture of what's going to happen with him in the near future. Expect Jordan Poole to earn a more prominent role and jump into the starting lineup if Curry is forced to miss time.