Curry (pelvis) won't return to Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry was ruled out shortly after being taken to the locker room, and that means the veteran floor general exited the contest having posted 17 points, two rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes. Curry's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Hawks, though further exams will determine the extent of the injury.