Curry won't return in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves due to a left hamstring strain.

Curry requested a substitution and limped to the locker room in the second quarter. The superstar will finish the game with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes. Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way. Curry will likely require further imaging ahead of Thursday's Game 2 and can be considered questionable until the Warriors provide another update.