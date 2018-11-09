Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return vs. Milwaukee
Curry exited Thursday's game against the Bucks and has been ruled out for the fourth quarter due to a left adductor strain.
Curry walked to the locker room during the third quarter after checking out of the contest. He struggled against a tough Milwaukee defense, scoring just 10 points and dishing out six assists while grabbing a rebound over 26 minutes, although the injury may have also played a factor in his performance. Curry's status for Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn is certainly up in the air at this point.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sluggish in first half of win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Only hits four triples Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 37 points Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 23 in win over Bulls•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Sets 3-point record, scores 35 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Record-setting night in blowout win•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...