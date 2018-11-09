Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return vs. Milwaukee

Curry exited Thursday's game against the Bucks and has been ruled out for the fourth quarter due to a left adductor strain.

Curry walked to the locker room during the third quarter after checking out of the contest. He struggled against a tough Milwaukee defense, scoring just 10 points and dishing out six assists while grabbing a rebound over 26 minutes, although the injury may have also played a factor in his performance. Curry's status for Saturday's matchup with Brooklyn is certainly up in the air at this point.